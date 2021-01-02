The year in pictures: Fall sports 2020

NILES — The 2020 high school sports season was different and any other due to a global pandemic.

After the Michigan High School Athletic Association canceled the end of the winter sports season and then canceled the entire spring sports calendar, everyone began looking to fall for a restart.

Most of the summer was spent going back and forth as to whether or not to play fall sports as planned, or move them to the spring. The MHSAA originally planned on allowing girls golf, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving to compete in the fall, while moving football, soccer and volleyball to the spring. Eventually, all six sports were contested in the fall, football with a shortened season.

Half of the sports were able to complete a regular season, and then the postseason. Football, volleyball and swimming and diving seasons were suspended with three weeks or left remaining in the postseason, just as boys and girls basketball and boys swimming and diving had been last March.

Here are some of the top photos from the fall sports season, which were captured by our photographers Emily Sobecki, Kelly Sweeney and Scott Novak.