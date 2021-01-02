Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

CASSOPOLIS — At 11 a.m. Saturday, about 300 Midwest Energy and Communications customers remained without power after ice storms blanketed southwest Michigan and northern Indiana on New Year’s Day and through the overnight hours.

Transmission to all substations has been restored and crews are working to restore all remaining outages on the distribution system today, officials said. Outages are widespread across the southern portion of the southwest Michigan service area and into northern Indiana and include customers in the following townships: Calvin, Flowerfield, Howard, Jefferson, LaGrange, Mason, Milton, Newberg, North Porter, Ontwa, South Porter, and Wayne.