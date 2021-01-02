January 2, 2021

I&M reports 34,000 customers without power after ice storm

By Submitted

Published 11:05 am Saturday, January 2, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN – Electric outages are impacting many Michiganders across the southwest region of the state after freezing rain impacted the area on Friday.

Areas including those surrounding Buchanan and Three Rivers are experiencing outages for around 3,200 customers.

“Indiana Michigan Power will continue restoration efforts today after a winter ice storm caused damage to equipment and disrupted service to more than 34,000 customers,” according to an I&M statement released Saturday morning. “More than 90 percent of affected customers are in the South Bend/Elkhart area as snow fell overnight, causing additional outages.”

I&M has crews and contractors assessing and responding to more than 900 separate outage cases as safely and efficiently as possible to repair or replace damaged equipment caused by ice and snow, officials said. The company is bringing in additional crews from Fort Wayne and Muncie in Indiana, and from Ohio to assist in the restoration efforts.

I&M recommended the following safety precautions for customers and the public:

  • Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. Customers can report downed wires at 800-311-4634, on the company’s app or website, or by calling 911.
  • Trees could fall or drop limb at any moment, please look up.
  • Many roads are icy and may be covered with debris. Please use extreme caution if you must walk outside or drive.
  • Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
  • Crews will be following all CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 including physical distancing. I&M urges the general public not to approach the crews.

I&M provided official outage numbers for Michigan:

  • Michigan Total Customer Outages: 3,3000
  • Buchanan area: 1,200
  • Three Rivers area: 2,000
  • Benton Harbor: fewer than 50

Over the state line in Indiana, Indiana’s total customer outage reaches 31,329.

  • South Bend/Elkhart area: 31,300
  • Fort Wayne/Muncie and Marion area: fewer than 100.

I&M is working on establishing estimate restoration times for power.
“Icy conditions are still in the area this morning along with freezing temperatures,” according to a company spokesperson. “Firm estimate times of restoration times for all affected customers will be established once full assessment of icing related damage is complete.”

I&M encouraged customers to stay up to date on the I&M Power app, or IndianaMichiganPower.com/app as crews work in the area Saturday.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

Berrien County

I&M reports 34,000 customers without power after ice storm

Dowagiac

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal crash

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township leaders look forward to 2021

News

Local agencies, organizations work to keep residents homed amid looming eviction crisis

Cass County

Helping Hands of Cass County expands outreach in 2020

Dowagiac

Dowagiac organization sets donation record in 2020

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Van Buren County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County prosecutor retires after 32 years

Buchanan

Ottawa Elementary seeks donation for bike program

Cass County

Cass County commissioners look back on a successful year

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces top baby names of 2020

News

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, Niles city officials look toward 2021

News

Vehicle theft still steady issue in Niles, police say

Cass County

Health department administers Cass County’s first COVID-19 vaccines