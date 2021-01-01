Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal

DOWAGIAC — The Michigan State Police, Niles Post, is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon on M-51 near Wells Street.

A 52-year-old Dowagiac man apparently lost control and crossed the centerline, resulting in a head-on crash with an oncoming vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Road conditions due to inclement weather contributed to the cash, which remains under investigation. Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Police safety officials would like to remind motorists that driving behavior must be adjusted as weather and road conditions deteriorate.