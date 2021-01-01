January 1, 2021

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal

By Staff Report

Published 8:14 pm Friday, January 1, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Michigan State Police, Niles Post, is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon on M-51 near Wells Street.

A 52-year-old Dowagiac man apparently lost control and crossed the centerline, resulting in a head-on crash with an oncoming vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Road conditions due to inclement weather contributed to the cash, which remains under investigation. Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Police safety officials would like to remind motorists that driving behavior must be adjusted as weather and road conditions deteriorate.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township leaders look forward to 2021

News

Local agencies, organizations work to keep residents homed amid looming eviction crisis

Cass County

Helping Hands of Cass County expands outreach in 2020

Dowagiac

Dowagiac organization sets donation record in 2020

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Van Buren County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County prosecutor retires after 32 years

Buchanan

Ottawa Elementary seeks donation for bike program

Cass County

Cass County commissioners look back on a successful year

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces top baby names of 2020

News

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, Niles city officials look toward 2021

News

Vehicle theft still steady issue in Niles, police say

Cass County

Health department administers Cass County’s first COVID-19 vaccines

Buchanan

Buchanan leaders look back at a successful 2020

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths