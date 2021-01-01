Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Although not necessarily the most impactful stories of the year, some stories received more traffic on leaderpub.com than others. Like our print products, our website covers all of Cass County, as well as southern Berrien County. Readers from all over the country with ties to southwest Michigan engage with our digital content, which is posted live — as news develops.

As usual, the top-clicked stories in 2020 were primarily breaking news events, but, not surprisingly, rounding out the list were a number of notable events related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calculated by Google Analytics, Leader Publications’ most clicked stories of the year were as follows:

1. Fireside Tap and Grill closure shocks staff — May 14

2. 21-year-old Dowagiac man dies in car accident early Saturday morning — May 30

3. Niles reacts to executive order including gardening, lawn care — April 16

4. Returning soon: Fireside closure temporary as restaurant adjusts business model — May 14

5. Niles Walmart limits entry, purchasing amounts — April 3

6. Berrien County residents tested for COVID-19 following Andrews University concert — March 18

7. Man killed in wrong-way crash in Niles Township — July 22

8. Dowagiac restaurateur arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges — Oct. 28

9. Niles woman killed in US-12 crash — Aug. 19

10. Cass County confirms first case of COVID-19 — March 26