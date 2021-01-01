January 1, 2021

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

By Staff Report

Published 8:49 am Friday, January 1, 2021

NILES — Southwest Michigan’s first baby of 2021 was born at 3:03 a.m. Friday at the BirthPlace at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Tiffany and Timothy Brand of Buchanan, Michigan are the proud new parents of a daughter, Raven Sierra Brand. Baby Brand weighed in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

In keeping with the annual tradition, the family received gift baskets from the Spectrum Health Lakeland Auxiliary and an anonymous community donor.

“With the first birth of the new year, we pause to reflect on 2020 which has presented challenges unlike ever before,” said Benjamin Wood, DO, medical director of obstetrics, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “At Spectrum Health Lakeland, our team remains committed to provide safe, high quality obstetrics care to our patients and their growing families. We look forward to continuing to care for our local communities in the year ahead.”

Spectrum Health Lakeland is served by a team of 23 obstetrics and gynecology providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners, and certified nurse midwives; 80 nurses; and 34 support staff. High-risk pregnant women and women with chronic illnesses considering pregnancy also have local access to advanced levels of care through a partnership with maternal fetal medicine specialists at Spectrum Health Medical Group.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township leaders look forward to 2021

News

Local agencies, organizations work to keep residents homed amid looming eviction crisis

Cass County

Helping Hands of Cass County expands outreach in 2020

Dowagiac

Dowagiac organization sets donation record in 2020

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Van Buren County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County prosecutor retires after 32 years

Buchanan

Ottawa Elementary seeks donation for bike program

Cass County

Cass County commissioners look back on a successful year

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces top baby names of 2020

News

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, Niles city officials look toward 2021

News

Vehicle theft still steady issue in Niles, police say

Cass County

Health department administers Cass County’s first COVID-19 vaccines

Buchanan

Buchanan leaders look back at a successful 2020

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

SMCAS medics receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations