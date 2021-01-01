Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

NILES — Southwest Michigan’s first baby of 2021 was born at 3:03 a.m. Friday at the BirthPlace at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Tiffany and Timothy Brand of Buchanan, Michigan are the proud new parents of a daughter, Raven Sierra Brand. Baby Brand weighed in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

In keeping with the annual tradition, the family received gift baskets from the Spectrum Health Lakeland Auxiliary and an anonymous community donor.

“With the first birth of the new year, we pause to reflect on 2020 which has presented challenges unlike ever before,” said Benjamin Wood, DO, medical director of obstetrics, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “At Spectrum Health Lakeland, our team remains committed to provide safe, high quality obstetrics care to our patients and their growing families. We look forward to continuing to care for our local communities in the year ahead.”

Spectrum Health Lakeland is served by a team of 23 obstetrics and gynecology providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners, and certified nurse midwives; 80 nurses; and 34 support staff. High-risk pregnant women and women with chronic illnesses considering pregnancy also have local access to advanced levels of care through a partnership with maternal fetal medicine specialists at Spectrum Health Medical Group.