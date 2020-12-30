Spectrum Health Lakeland announces top baby names of 2020
ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently released information regarding the most popular names chosen for babies born in its hospitals.
Of the 1,356 babies born to date in 2020 at the Spectrum Health Lakeland BirthPlace in Niles and St. Joseph, Charlie and Sophia were the most popular names. Other popular names for both genders in 2020 are listed below:
Top 10 boy names:
- Charlie
- Oliver
- Elijah
- Jordan
- Thomas
- Hunter
- Julian
- Lincoln
- Lucas
- Noah
Top 10 girl names:
- Sophia
- Evelyn
- Paisley
- Autumn
- Willow
- Ella
- Amarah
- Avery
- Blakelynn
10 Layla
Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph routinely demonstrate excellent maternity care and delivery outcomes, according to hospital representatives. While at the hospital, patients have access to a team of 23 obstetrics and gynecology providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners, and certified nurse midwives; 80 nurses; and 34 support staff. For more information about the BirthPlace, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/birthplace.
