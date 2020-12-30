Patsy Marjorie “Pat” Whisenant, of Niles

March 23, 1945 — Dec. 27, 2020

Patsy Marjorie “Pat” Whisenant, 75, of Niles, wife, mother, sister, quilter, crafter and Hallmark movie fan, died peacefully at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, with her family at her bedside in her home following a brief illness.

She was born on March 23, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana to Robert Roy and Marjorie Josephine (Atha) Prillwitz and was graduated from Brandywine High School in Niles. As a young lady, she was employed in the kitchen of the former Maggie’s 31 Grill on 11th Street across from the former Dixie Sports Land golf driving range and the former Niles Outdoor (drive-in) Theater. She has lived in Niles all of her life.

Pat was a member of the Community Evangelical Free Church in Niles, often referred to as the “E-Free” church in the old Bertrand Schoolhouse. She was an active quilter and enjoyed other crafts including ceramics, and had recently completed her first gingerbread house. She and her husband made regular visits to the Plaza Restaurant followed by a movie at the Ready Theater. More recently she has enjoyed the Hallmark television channel, especially the Countdown to Christmas and Christmas in July.

On Aug. 2, 1963, in Eau Claire, Michigan she married William Joseph Whisenant, with whom she celebrated the remarkable 50th anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on Feb. 4, 2014. They were sadly preceded in death by a son, William T. “Billy” Whisenant on March 6, 2002; and by Pat’s sister, Linda Lou Prillwitz in 1970.

Surviving family includes son Rob (& Carrie) Whisenant, of Niles; grandchildren William Charles Whisenant and Charles Franklin Whisenant; and Pat’s sister, Shirley Prillwitz, of Niles.

The memorial service for Pat Whisenant will be hosted by the Community Evangelical Free Church, 120 E. Bertrand Road in Niles, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, with Pastor Matt Hickok of the church officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Committal services will be private, earlier, at the Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

While Pat enjoyed the fictional inter-personal relationships portrayed in movies and Hallmark programming, she dedicated her life to real-life, God-given relationships, being the wife, mother, housekeeper, and homemaker that blessed her family, especially her husband and children.