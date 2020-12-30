December 30, 2020

Ottawa Elementary seeks donation for bike program

By Submitted

Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

BUCHANAN — Kindergarteners at Ottawa Elementary School may soon be riding bikes in their physical education classes.

All Kids Bike is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Ottawa Elementary School in Buchanan Community Schools. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets and a five-year support plan.

Launched in March 2018, the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs have impacted 248 schools in 37 states. If funded, Ottawa Elementary School in Buchanan Community Schools will be the first school in Michigan to implement the program.

Buchanan PE teacher Jessica Leenhouts expressed her enthusiasm for the program

“In a time when technology is taking over, and students’ minds only focus for so long, teachers need to stay on our toes to bring exciting and new ideas to our programs,” she said. “A biking program has never been done at this school, and I think it would be a fresh idea that inspires our students to get active and to play outside and get off the technology.”

The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age.

“One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” said All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”

