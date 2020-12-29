December 29, 2020

Nancy L. Ellsworth, of Decatur

By Submitted

Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Nov. 5, 1942 — Dec. 28, 2020

Nancy L. Ellsworth, 78, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Timbers of Cass County.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Newell Chapel, 83313 M-51, Decatur. Burial will follow in Harrison Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 and state regulation, masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to Riley’s Hospital, Indianapolis. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at newellchapel.com.

Nancy was born on Nov. 5, 1942, in Decatur. She worked for Duo-Tang Company in Paw Paw for many years as a supervisor. Nancy loved to travel; often doing so with her sister, Marylou, dance; especially to Country Western, and lived life to the fullest. She was a joy to be around with her uplifting spirit. Most of all, Nancy cherished time spent with her family.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Michele (Timothy) Piper, of Elkhart; grandchildren, Blair Morrison and Emily Morrison of Elkhart, and James Morrison, of Edwardsburg; great-granddaughter, Sophia Morrison; sister, Marylou (Jerry) Duel and brother, Richard Cole. She is preceded in death by her parents, Luella (Nash) and Boyce Cole; former husband and best friend, David Ellsworth; brother, Robert Wood; sister, Bonnie Cole-Phillips and sister-in-law, Rosie Cole.

