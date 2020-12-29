Diane K. Warr, of Dowagiac

Feb. 2, 1951 — Dec. 23, 2020

Diane K. Warr, 69, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Randy Pearman officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Diane’s name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Diane was born Feb. 2, 1951, in Berrien Center, to Howard and Edith (Noble) Mitchell. She graduated from Galien High School in 1969. After high school, Diane earned her LPN nursing degree from Southwestern Michigan College. Diane was a natural helper, she loved helping people by being a nurse for many years before her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her cats. She had a strong faith in God and spent a lot of time reading the Bible. Diane was a devoted mother who loved her daughters dearly. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.

Diane is survived by her daughters, Krystal Warr and Becca Warr; siblings, Mary Ann (Bill) Brandys, Marian (George) Stinebaugh, Beverly Parnell and Tom (Cheryle) Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, George Mitchell, Phillip Mitchell and Martha Hoadley.