Darrel L. Schaus, of Dowagiac

Sept. 13, 1941 — Dec. 27, 2020

Darrel L. Schaus, 79, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Timbers of Cass County.

A celebration of life service will be held graveside at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Eau Claire, with Reverend Jack Midkiff officiating. Memorial contributions in Darrel’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Darrel was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Benton Harbor, to Harold and Leota (Smith) Schaus. On Nov. 14, 1964, he married the love of his life, Judith Woods. He worked for National Copper in Dowagiac for many years before his retirement. Darrel loved fast cars, his family and God. He was a wonderful grandfather and a favorite uncle who known for giving rides in his Thunderbird. In his spare time, he enjoyed racing cars and canoeing with is brother-in-law, Jim Dunning, and fishing with his brother, Harold. He greatly loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Darrel is survived by his children, Darrel Schaus, of Coloma, and Cathy (Robert) Williams, of Stevensville; grandsons, Dylan Williams and Cameron Williams; brother and best friend Harold (Nancy) Schaus, Jr., of Dowagiac; and sister, Carol Dunning, of Sodus; and several nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Schaus; son, John Dee Schaus; daughter, Carol Sue Schaus; and parents, Harold and Leota Schaus.