December 28, 2020

Dowagiac Police Log: Dec. 21-28

By Submitted

Published 10:24 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Monday, Dec. 21

5:35 a.m. — 500 block of First, general assist

7:30 a.m. — Colby/E. Division, traffic stop

8:30 a.m. — 500 block of E. Telegraph, trespass

10:03 a.m. — 300 block of Oak, general non-criminal

11:20 a.m. — 400 block of Michigan, larceny

1:19 p.m. — 300 block of New York, larceny

4:45 p.m. — 100 block of Clyborn, civil matter

5:50 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., trespass

7:15 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, retail fraud

8:20 p.m. — 400 block of Railroad, general assist

9:57 p.m. — 300 block of Pokagon, assault

10:40 p.m. — 300 block of Maple, general non-criminal

10:57 p.m. — 600 block of Orchard, alarm — unfounded

 

Tuesday, Dec. 22

3:05 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, parking enforcement

4:57 a.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, general assist

9:06 a.m. — 600 block of W. High, suspicious situation

9:45 a.m. — North/Orchard, parking enforcement

9:50 a.m. — 400 block of New York, suspicious situation

Noon — 500 block of Riverside, civil matter

1:15 p.m. — 200 block of S. Front, civil matter

1:50 p.m. — 700 block of Spruce, civil matter

2:41 p.m. — 100 block of Main, civil matter

7:10 p.m. — 600 block of W. High, suspicious situation

7:33 p.m. — 600 block of N. Front, larceny

8:55 p.m. — 200 block of Lester, larceny

9:37 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Orchard, traffic stop

10:55 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., trespass

 

Wednesday, Dec. 23

1:45 p.m. — 100 block North, general assist

1:55 p.m. — 500 block Vineyard Place, suspicious situation

4:50 p.m. — 56000 block Pokagon, alarm — unfounded

9:10 p.m. — 200 block E. Wayne, harassment

11:40 p.m. — 800 block W. High, disorderly conduct

 

Thursday, Dec. 24

2:30 a.m. — 400 block W. High, general assist

3:10 a.m. — 300 block Mcomber, damage to property

3:30 a.m. — 400 block Pennsylvania, hit and run

4:40 a.m. — 200 block Spaulding, alarm — unfounded

5:20 a.m. — 700 block W. High, harassment

12:40 p.m. — 400 block W. High, general assist

1:10 p.m. — 400 block Cleveland, suspicious situation

3:20 p.m. — 100 block Spruce, suspicious situation

6:40 p.m. — 400 block W. High, general assist

10:30 p.m. — 100 block Halstead, civil matter

11:25 p.m. — 50000 block Circle, civil matter

 

Friday, Dec. 25

7:30 a.m. — 55000 block of Colby, intimidation

9 a.m. — 900 block of Spruce, civil matter

9:55 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation

10:50 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

11:35 a.m. — 100 block of Sheldon, alarm — unfounded

11:45 a.m. — 400 block of W. Railroad, hit and run

3:15 p.m. — 500 block of S. Front, civil matter

5:26 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general non-criminal

 

Saturday, Dec. 26

12:01 a.m. — 300 block of Pokagon, general assist

9:25 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

6:15 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, civil matter

8:25 p.m. — Percy/E. Prairie Ronde, general assist

10:13 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Fairview, traffic stop

11:34 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, suspicious situation

 

Sunday, Dec. 27

9:46 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, larceny

10:20 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, intimidation

 

Monday, Dec. 28

12:46 a.m. —300 block of E. Division, assault

