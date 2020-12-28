COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase over Christmas holiday

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases have risen since the Christmas holiday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 8,539 COVID-19 cases and 165 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 3,775 cases and 70 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 6,046 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 480,508 COVID-19 cases and 12,089 related deaths.