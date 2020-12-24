Rodney D. Solloway Sr., of Niles

Rodney D. Solloway Sr., 60, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.

Rodney “Rod” “Papa Rod” was born on Oct. 20, 1960, in South Bend, to the late James “Jim” and Kathryn (Keieger) Solloway.

He married the former Teresa Johnson on Nov. 4, 1978, in Niles. To that union, four children were born.

He started working as a young man; he would help his dad with logging. It became more than a job for him, as he enjoyed logging for several years. Eventually, he went to work driving truck for Kenneth Smith Trucking, INC.

Rodney enjoyed being outdoors; traveling, fishing, camping, cutting and splitting firewood, or watching his boy’s trailer race. His most treasured moments were spent with his family, playing cards, telling jokes or spoiling his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Kathryn Solloway; four brothers, John C. Solloway, Chubb Solloway, Dennis Solloway and Steven Solloway.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Teresa Solloway, of Niles; children, Amy (Rob) Allbaugh, of Cassopolis, Billie (Justin) Johnson, of Niles, Krissy (Todd) Yeager, of Dowagiac, Rodney (Amber) Solloway Jr., of Niles; eight grandchildren, Richard, Dakota, Hannah, Shelby, Mason, Colton, Mallory, Lucas; and one grandchild on the way; siblings, Marsha Burtick, of Cassopolis, Vickie Berger, of South Bend, Charlene Vickers, of Elkhart; Susan Solloway, of Elkhart, and Gary Solloway; brother and sister by heart, Wiz and Cindy Wolkens.

A walk through visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., in Niles. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, also at Brown Funeral Home, burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, our gathering is limited, the state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask and hand sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to the family in care of his wife Teresa.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.