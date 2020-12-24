Rita Ann Clark, of Dowagiac

Rita Ann Clark, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children.

A celebration of life service was at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Clark Chapel Funeral Home 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Rita’s name may be given to the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Rita was born Nov. 29, 1939, in Fort Wayne, to Sylvester and Wanda (Aiken) Vanderbutts.

On Dec. 18, 1971, Rita married Roy Clark Sr. She worked at Creative Foam for many years then at Save-a-Lot as a cashier until her retirement. Rita enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo. She was a member at the Eagles Club as well as the Moose lodge. Rita’s world was her family; she had a heart of gold which she poured into her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Rita is survived by her children, Ann (Amberson Brooks Huff) Velthouse, James (Jessi) Heron, Donna Heron and Kim Clark; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; significant other, Charles Leason; siblings, Helen, Charlotte, Karen, Vicki, Rick and Sylvester; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Clark Sr.; her parents; and siblings, John, Kevin, Jean and Cecila.