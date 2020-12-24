Myreta Louise Haskins, of Niles

Myreta Louise Haskins, 61, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Niles.

Myreta was born on Nov. 7, 1959, to Fred and Sandra Musgrave in Terrahoute, Indiana. She later married Ted Haskins for 37 years.

After a lengthy illness, Myreta left her earthly home to be with God, leaving behind her family. Myreta generally loved her service dogs. No more tears or pain, she can see and walk in heavenly places with the Lord.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra; husband, Ted; sisters, Jenny, Becky, Kim and Terri.

Proceeding her in death is her father, Fred; and brother, Phillip.

A viewing for Myreta will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.