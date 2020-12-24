December 24, 2020

Miriam Anne (Mimi) Walker, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, December 24, 2020

Miriam Anne (Mimi) Walker, 73, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020, at her home in Niles.

Mimi was born on June 6, 1947, in South Bend, the fifth child of the late Bert and Anne (Buczkowski) Kochanowski.

Also preceding her in death were a sister, Naomi R. (Bill) Gross, of Buchanan; and a brother, Mark M. (Susan) Kochanowski, of Red Hook, New York.

Mimi is survived by a son, LaFreem Walker, of Niles; two grandchildren, Summer Moon and Justin Bennett; a beloved aunt, Teresse (Tina) Schmanski, of Mishawaka; three brothers, Paul S. (Brenda E. Knowles) Kochanowski, of South Bend, Andrew J. (Monica Tarver) Kochanowski, of Canton, Ohio, and John A. Kochanowski, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Other survivors include 14 nieces and nephews, as well as several cousins, one of whom, Nancy A. English, of South Bend, was a special friend.

Mimi was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School in South Bend. Before becoming ill, she was employed by various businesses in the Niles-Buchanan area.

For the last several years, Mimi fought a valiant battle against lung and throat cancers before succumbing to complications from these diseases. Despite the intense pain and other debilitating effects, she suffered, Mimi showed genuine bravery and the unwavering, wry sense of humor for which she was always known. Throughout her life, she was devoted to her cats, some of which lived to advanced ages. Indeed, she would cut short trips out of state so as to avoid being away from her furry friends for more than one day. In addition to her love of animals, her other wide-ranging interests included reading, organic gardening, drawing, classic rock- and-roll, jazz, karaoke, Scrabble and card games.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 521 E. Main St., Niles, and cremation has taken place. The family plans to schedule a celebration of life honoring Mimi after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. In the meantime, online condolences can be sent to the family at brownfuneralhomeniles.com. Contributions in memory of Mimi can be given to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 or any animal-aid organization of the donor’s choice.

