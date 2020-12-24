Martha Marie Cooper, of Cassopolis

Martha Marie Cooper, 89, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Jan. 4, 1931, in Pontiac, Michigan, the sixth of 10 children born to Thomas and Celia Lewis. She married Albert Samuel Cooper Sr. March 3, 1951, in Pontiac, Michigan. After more than 53 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2005.

There’s Mother Theresa and then there’s Sister Cooper. Her motto was “Love God, Love People” and her favorite question to everyone was “Are you a who-so-ever?” Sister Cooper had a love for her community and the church — The Lord’s House — she and her husband pastored for more than 50 years.

Sister Cooper was the matriarch of her family. The children, grandchildren and great grandchildren all knew of the unconditional love at her house. They will long remember family game nights around the kitchen table.

Sister Cooper will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons, LaMar Cooper, of Centerville, Ohio, Thomas (Rebecca) Cooper, of Cassopolis; 14 grandchildren, Stephanie (Will) White, Jason (Danielle) Cooper, Thomas (Melissa) Cooper, Jasmine Bruens, Joshua Cooper, Dustin Pascoe, Kasie (Cody) Blad, Gary Cooper, Heaven Cooper, Charles Cooper, Brandon (Jaime) Cooper, Erika Wright, Andrea (Victor) Torres, Lucas (Megan) Cooper; 28 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Ruth Fisher; two brothers, Alger (Ruth) Lewis, Alfred Lewis; one daughter-in-law, Janae Cooper; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Pamela Ann Cooper; two sons, Gary Ray Cooper, Albert S. Cooper Jr.; one grandson, Frankie Pascoe; six siblings; and one daughter-in-law, Vicki Cooper.

Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. for a celebration service on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62 W., in Dowagiac.

Sister Cooper’s remains will be laid to rest in beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Sister Cooper be made to The Lord’s House, 60835 Decatur R., Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.