Heaven’s choir has gained a soft, sweet voice since Margaret Bell Kollar, 94, rested in the peaceful arms of her Savior on Dec. 18, 2020. There waiting to greet her was her beloved husband of 74 years, William (Bill) Kollar, who passed away 10 months earlier on Feb. 22, 2020.

Margaret was born May 5, 1926, in Westville, Indiana, the oldest daughter of Ralph and Marion (Bell) Bluhm. After graduating from Hamlet High School, she and Bill married on June 26, 1945, and settled in Edwardsburg for 47 years until retiring to Little Bass Lake, Irons, Michigan, in 1992.

Margaret enjoyed making many friends in her various jobs throughout her life, but the most fulfilling was the special bond she had with the children who rode her Edwardsburg school bus for more than 20 years. She was an avid gardener and would spend hours plotting, planting and caring for each year’s colorful flowerbeds. But her greatest desires were to glorify God with her beautiful voice and also be a faithful prayer warrior. Many were the mornings she would be bent over her Bible in meditation and prayer.

In the last couple of years, vision loss and dementia took its toll. But that did not stop her from participating in all the activities at Grand Oaks Nursing Center. She dearly missed the fellowship of the other residents when COVID restrictions started.

Margaret leaves behind three daughters, Joyce Bowers, Janice (Daniel) Grose and Joanne (Clyde) Williams, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral celebration is planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Church, Big Bass Lake, Irons, Michigan.

The family of Margaret would like to send heartfelt thankfulness and gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Grand Oaks Nursing Center for all the tender care and warmth given to both Margaret and us. We know that this has been a year of discouragement, anxiety and sadness, but we pray that God will uplift your hearts and give you strength and refreshment . . . all is not in vain. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in memory of Margaret Kollar to Grand Oaks Nursing Center, 600 Denmark St., Baldwin, MI 49304.