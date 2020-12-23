December 23, 2020

Honor Credit Union partners with Starks Family Funeral Home to fund drone for Berrien County

By Submitted

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

ST. JOSEPH — Honor Credit Union partnered with Starks Family Funeral Homes to help Sheriff Paul Bailey and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department purchase an infrared drone to enhance community safety.

The common goal of protecting and serving our communities brought Tom Starks, owner of Starks Family Funeral Homes, and Scott McFarland, Honor’s CEO, together to donate more than $11,000 towards the purchase of an infrared drone for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department. The purchase of this drone will advance the department in crime scene investigations, searching for lost individuals, night searches, and other needs that may arise around Berrien County and the surrounding areas, officials said.

“At Honor, we’re committed to giving back to our communities and keeping them safe, and that starts with supporting our first responders,” commented Honor’s CEO, Scott McFarland. “It’s through partnerships with local businesses, like Starks Family Funeral Homes, that share Honor’s values that truly help us make a difference one step at a time. On behalf of myself and the whole team at Honor, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all the first responders in our community who help keep us safe every day. This donation is just one small way we can do our part to support them.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC trustees review 2020 accomplishments

Cass County

Cass County deputies save injured owl

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School donates to food pantry

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union partners with Starks Family Funeral Home to fund drone for Berrien County

Dowagiac

DUHS student takes first place at culinary arts competition

Community News

City, community partners wrap around local homeless individuals as temperatures drop

Business

Dowagiac manufacturer donates $1,000 to DASAS

Business

New tattoo shop opens in downtown Niles

Brandywine Education

Geer remembered for his dedication to Brandywine athletics

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

News

Niles Township approves salary increases

Cass County

Carolers perform window visits to Cass County Medical Care Facility residents

Community News

Local holiday lights tour available virtually

Business

Flagstar Bank awards pair of Dowagiac businesses with COVID relief grants

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union staff ‘Pay It Forward’ to help local charities, families

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces winners of 11th annual Teacher Awards

Berrien County

Sheriff presents two certificates of appreciation to civilians

Business

Niles outdoor dining experience officially debuts on Second street

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Honor Credit Union donates Christmas meals to COA

Berrien County

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas boxes to families in need

Berrien County

SMCAA, First Presbyterian Church partner to help 50 families in need

Education

Eagle Lake Elementary hosts virtual field trip