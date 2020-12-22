December 22, 2020

Sheriff presents two certificates of appreciation to civilians

By Submitted

Published 8:53 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

BERRIEN COUNTY — Two civilians were recently honored by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 10, Berrien County Sheriff L. Paul Bailey presented certificates of appreciation to civilians Jeffery Robinson and Douglas Disterheft.

These certificates of appreciation stemmed from their actions on Aug. 21, when they entered murky water in a swamp area in Pipestone Township after a vehicle had crashed into the swampy waters. Due to the actions of Robinson and Disterheft, it was determined that no individuals were inside of the vehicle, thus reducing the risks of first responders, Bailey said.

Bailey said he is grateful and extremely proud of the actions of Robinson and Disterheft, who acted without hesitation when they were the first individuals on scene of this traffic crash.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Sheriff presents two certificates of appreciation to civilians

Business

Niles outdoor dining experience officially debuts on Second street

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Honor Credit Union donates Christmas meals to COA

Berrien County

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas boxes to families in need

Berrien County

SMCAA, First Presbyterian Church partner to help 50 families in need

Education

Eagle Lake Elementary hosts virtual field trip

Berrien County

Niles roller rink collecting legal fee donations ahead of Wednesday court date

Cass County

Police investigating Howard Township shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event

Dowagiac

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac spread holiday cheer

News

South Bend teens arrested in Niles following vehicle pursuit

Cass County

Residents sentenced on drug, theft, weapons charges

Cass County

Cass County Toys for Tots delivers joy, toys to families

Cass County

Feed The Hungry campaign surpasses 2020 goal, raises $37,000

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens in-person learning, entertainment venues, with masking in place

Cass County

Michigan’s audit of Cass County votes confirms election results

Brandywine Education

Brandywine graduate contributed to development of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Cassopolis

Cassopolis construction moving along, despite delays due to COVID

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office donates $5,500 to local organizations

Community News

New SMC cross country coach shares plans with Rotary Club

Berrien County

GALLERY: Middle schoolers campaign against cyberbullying

Cass County

Ameriwood shooter could serve up to 40 years

Cass County

Murderer will serve 43 years for killing Dowagiac man