December 22, 2020

Sally S. Bulmon, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Sally S. Bulmon, 85, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Timbers of Cass County.

Cremation has taken place and the family will celebrate her life privately. Memorial contributions in Sally’s name may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Timber of Cass County or the Animal Service League. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Sally was born Febr. 20, 1935, in Hillsdale, to Lavern and Beatrice (Cash) Sleeper. She attended Hillsdale High School, after high school, Sally went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in english from Western Michigan University. She was a teacher at Christ the King Catholic School, in South Bend. Sally was a substitute teacher and tutored kids in the summer for many years. She enjoyed watching TV, especially old movies. Sally had a love for animals and was an avid reader.

Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed. Sally is survived by her children, Mark (Debbie) Bulmon and Gail (Mike) Sievert; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, George Bulmon.

