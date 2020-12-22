December 22, 2020

Rosemary E. Low, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Rosemary E. Low, 90, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital, St. Joseph, of natural causes.
She was born Aug., 18, 1930, in Niles, to Goldie and William Clark.

Rosemary E. Low (Clark)

A graduate of Niles High School, Rose was a registered nurse and veteran of the U. S. Air Force (retired, Vietnam War era) also a nurse with the Veterans Administration (retired) and attended Wesley United Methodist Church. After her second retirement, she returned and made her home, in Niles. She was a proud citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Preceding Rose in death were her parents; and her husband, Joseph N. Low; and siblings, Howard, Wilma, Myrtle; and step-sister, Elnora. Survivors include two nephews and stepsons, John N. Low, of Newark, Ohio, Joseph C. Low, of South Bend; and niece, Barbara Schrouder, of Niles. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Hoven Funeral Home, Inc., of Buchanan. Guests are reminded to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Burial will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery, in Niles, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and sister. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pet Refuge Inc., 2300 W. 6th St., Mishawaka, IN 46554.
“After the Clouds, the Sunshine, After the Winter, the Spring, After the Shower, the Rainbow, For life is a changeable thing; After the Night, the Morning, Bidding all darkness cease, After life’s Cares and Troubles, The Comfort and Sweetness of Peace.” 
Please also take these words of comfort. “Yet I will rejoice in the Lord. I will be joyful in God my Savior.” Habbakkuk 3:18
Online condolences may be sent to hovenfunerals.com. Hoven Funeral Home, Inc., of Buchanan is handling arrangements for the family.

