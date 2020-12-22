December 22, 2020

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly has been named the ACC Coach of the Year. (Photo courtesy the ACC)

Kelly selected as Bear Bryant ACC Coach of the Year, national award finalist

By Submitted

Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — After the third undefeated regular season in his 11-year Irish tenure, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly has been named ACC Coach of the Year by the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, as well as being selected as a finalist for the national 2020 Bryant Award.

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life.

In his 30th season as a collegiate head coach in 2020 and 11th year at Notre Dame, Kelly owns the second-most wins (102) among all head coaches in Notre Dame’s history, second only to Knute Rocke (105), and Kelly is the winningest active coach in the FBS with 273 career wins.

With 10 or more wins in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, Kelly is the only Notre Dame coach to hit the double-digit mark in wins six times. He was named AP ACC Coach of the Year in 2020 and is the only three-time winner of the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award (2009, 2012, 2018).

In 2020, he notched his first win over an AP No. 1 team with the 47-40 win over Clemson (Nov. 7). With the 52-0 shutout of South Florida, he became the third coach in Notre Dame history with three or more wins of at least 25 points over ranked teams, joining Lou Holtz and Frank Leahy (eight).

He joins Knute Rockne (13), Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Holtz (11) as the only Notre Dame coaches to spend 11 or more seasons on the Irish sidelines. He ranks second in winning percentage among active FBS coaches (.741) who have coached in 300 or more career games (Nick Saban .795). He has finished .500 or better in 28-of-30 seasons as a head coach.

The winner of the Bryant Award will be announced on Jan. 13.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

News

Niles Township approves salary increases

Cass County

Carolers perform window visits to Cass County Medical Care Facility residents

Community News

Local holiday lights tour available virtually

Business

Flagstar Bank awards pair of Dowagiac businesses with COVID relief grants

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union staff ‘Pay It Forward’ to help local charities, families

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces winners of 11th annual Teacher Awards

Berrien County

Sheriff presents two certificates of appreciation to civilians

Business

Niles outdoor dining experience officially debuts on Second street

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Honor Credit Union donates Christmas meals to COA

Berrien County

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas boxes to families in need

Berrien County

SMCAA, First Presbyterian Church partner to help 50 families in need

Education

Eagle Lake Elementary hosts virtual field trip

Berrien County

Niles roller rink collecting legal fee donations ahead of Wednesday court date

Cass County

Police investigating Howard Township shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event

Dowagiac

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac spread holiday cheer

News

South Bend teens arrested in Niles following vehicle pursuit

Cass County

Residents sentenced on drug, theft, weapons charges

Cass County

Cass County Toys for Tots delivers joy, toys to families

Cass County

Feed The Hungry campaign surpasses 2020 goal, raises $37,000

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens in-person learning, entertainment venues, with masking in place

Cass County

Michigan’s audit of Cass County votes confirms election results