James Jacob “Jim” Russell, of Jones

James Jacob “Jim” Russell, 88, of Jones, died unexpectedly in his home Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

He was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Chicago, the oldest of four children of John and Ernestine Russell. He married Phyllis Jean Christner on Sept. 6, 1957, in Cassopolis. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Jim enjoyed spending time with family, attending church services, watching the birds feeding in his front yard and watching Andy Griffith reruns. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when he was able.

Jim will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by four daughters, Christy (Steve) Kirk, Melinda (Sam) Mayo, Lucinda (Brad Risser) Russell, Jamie (Russ) Neild; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia (Lloyd) Burns; two brothers, Walter Russell, William (Jeanne) Russell; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

The family gathered for a private funeral service at Chapel Hill Missionary Church in Union, Michigan, with Pastor Jeff Snider officiating. Mr. Russell was laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Phyllis, at Kessington Cemetery in Mason Township.

Contributions may be made in memory of Jim to Chapel Hill Missionary Church, 14525 Chapel Hill Street, Union, MI 49130.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online wagnercares.com.