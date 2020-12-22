December 22, 2020

James “Jackrabbit “Allen Bracken, of LaCenter, Kentucky

By Submitted

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

James “Jackrabbit “Allen Bracken, of LaCenter, Kentucky, passed on Dec. 11, 2020, at River Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Niles.

James Allen Bracken

He retired from Superior Steel Mill in Benton Harbor. He attended and sang in the St. Mark Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. He enjoyed fishing, singing in the choir and telling stories. He was known among his friends and family as “the Michigan Governor.

He is survived by one son, Martin Bracken of LaCenter, Kentucky; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Bracken; and a host of nieces and nephews; four grandchildren, LaShawnda Wright, Nikki McCauley, Christopher Thomas and Renee Merriweather; several great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur Allen and Emma Davis; his parents, Benjamin Bracken and Mary France Amonia Allen-Hale; his siblings, Beatrice Marie Bonari-Johnson Yates, Edna Lee Bonari-Johnson Brown, Lawless Charlie (Buster) Bonari-Johnson, Reece May Bracken-Harris, Emma Jean Bracken, Benjamin Franklin D. Roosevelt Bracken, Nina Lynn Hale and Elion Evyone Hale.

Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements and A Memorial Service will be at a later date.

