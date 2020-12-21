December 21, 2020

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac spread holiday cheer

By Submitted

Published 10:17 am Monday, December 21, 2020

DOWAGIAC — This weekend, Santa Claus came to downtown Dowagiac.

Jolly Ole Saint Nick and Miss Dowagiac Lynsie Stolpe and her Court of Honor took part in a caravan throughout Dowagiac Saturday to help spread some holiday cheer.

Dowagiac residents stood curbside or peeked out their windows to view the scene. (Submitted photos)

