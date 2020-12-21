Residents sentenced on drug, theft, weapons charges

CASSOPOLIS — A number of individuals were sentenced Friday in Cass County Court for crimes committed within county limits.

Laron Domonique-Wynn Hill, 22, of Riverside Terrace in Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to larceny from a person and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for 21 days served and $2,148 in fines and costs. The incident occurred March 27 when he and two others stole items including a tool box and marijuana from a person in Silver Creek Township.

Bradley Eugene Stager, 23, of unknown address, pleaded guilty to stealing a financial transaction device and was sentenced to 270 days in jail with credit for 110 days served. He must pay $1,698 in fines and costs and $17.91 in restitution. The incident occurred Jan. 27 in Marcellus when he stole a purse out of a car to get money to support his drug habit.

Joseph Noah VanKirk, 35, of Redfield Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 80 days served and for attempted resisting and obstructing police where he was given credit for 80 days served. He must pay $1,848 in fines and costs. The incident occurred on Sept. 29 on Amerihost Drive in Dowagiac.

Mark Stephen Woods, 59, of Dutch Settlement Road in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to discharge of a firearm in a building and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for five days served and $2,478 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Aug. 24 at his home when he discharged a gun toward police officers. The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he’s successful on probation.