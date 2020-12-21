Police investigating Howard Township shooting

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one woman injured, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Barron Lake Road in Howard Township Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch received a 911 call. The caller advised that they were in a vehicle and being shot at by an individual in another vehicle. Information was received that the two vehicles were northbound on Barron Lake Road. Deputies were sent to the area of Barron Lake Road and Pokagon Highway to attempt to locate the two vehicles. Deputies stopped a White Chevy pickup truck near Barron Lake Road and Pokagon Highway that had a flat tire.

After contacting the occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that this was one of the vehicles involved in the incident, and the flat tire and damage to the vehicle were firearm-related. Deputies located a dark-colored, four-door vehicle along the side of the road on Pokagon Highway near Hampshire Street. This vehicle was occupied by four individuals, and damage to the vehicle was also firearm related. A female occupant in the four-door car was injured by a bullet during the altercation. The woman was transported non-emergency to Elkhart General Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Assisting at the scene were the Pokagon Band Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, Dowagiac Police Department, Howard Township Fire Department, and SMACS Ambulance.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328, or, contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.