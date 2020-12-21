Five Big Ten schools going bowling
ROSEMONT, Ill. —Five Big Ten schools were selected for bowl competition on Sunday, highlighted by a berth in the College Football Playoff for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes were the No. 3 seed in the final CFP rankings and will face second-seeded Clemson in the CFP National Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans. Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin also earned bowl berths.
The full Big Ten bowl lineup is as follows (final CFP rankings are listed):
Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff National Semifinal)
- 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson
- Jan. 1, 2021 – 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
- A Big Ten school will play in the Sugar Bowl for the eighth time
- Ohio State is making its 51st bowl appearance, including its fifth trip to the Sugar Bowl (first since 2014)
- This will mark the second time Ohio State has played a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl after defeating Alabama on the team’s path to a national championship in 2014
- 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn
- Jan. 1, 2021 – 1 p.m. (ABC)
- Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Stadium)
- A Big Ten school will play in the Citrus Bowl for the 29th time
- Northwestern is making its 16th bowl appearance; the Wildcats are making their second trip to the Citrus Bowl and their first since 1996
- 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss
- Jan. 2, 2021 – 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Tampa, Fla. (Raymond James Stadium)
- A Big Ten school will play in the Outback Bowl for the 32nd time
- Indiana is making its 13th bowl appearance, including its first trip to the Outback Bowl
- 15 Iowa vs. Missouri
- Dec. 30 – 4 p.m. (ESPN)
- Nashville, Tenn. (Nissan Stadium)
- A Big Ten school will play in the Music City Bowl for the eighth time
- Iowa is making its 34th bowl appearance, including its first trip to the Music City Bowl
- Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest
- Dec. 30 – 12 p.m. (ESPN)
- Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)
- A Big Ten school will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for the first time
- Wisconsin is making its 32nd bowl appearance
