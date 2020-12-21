Eagle Lake Elementary hosts virtual field trip

EDWARDSBURG — Every fall, Eagle Lake second grade students enjoy a field trip to the Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum to learn about their village’s history — every year except 2020, that is, when so many events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Determined to provide the experience for the children, a group of volunteers from the museum began preparation for a virtual visit. Retired Eagle Lake Elementary teacher Leigh Goyings wrote the script and filmed presentations made by long time museum members.

The videos covered old schoolhouses, business equipment, a kitchen and outdoor chores, including the museum’s old outhouse. Countless hours went into the project, volunteers said. Wayne Falda, of Edwardsburg, a retired journalist, provided video editing experience.

Second graders viewed their virtual visit in December. The videos then will be placed on the museum’s website as an educational tool for the community.