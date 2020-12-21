Berrien County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event

BERRIEN COUNTY—The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Reserve unit recently completed their annual “Shop with a Cop” program on Dec. 12.

For the past several years, the reserve deputies would shop with selected families at the Niles Walmart. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deputies altered this process and delivered food baskets and gift cards directly to each family’s door step.

This year’s program served five families with a total of 19 children. The families resided in Coloma, Watervliet Township, Niles Township and New Buffalo Township.

United Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Unions, Niles Walmart, Pike Funeral Home, D.A. Dodd, Red Bud MX, Wightman and Associates, Milano Pizza, the Dumminger family, the Snyder family and the Zimmerle family were all donors for this event.

“The Berrien County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit hopes that everyone has a safe and joyous holiday season,” said Lt. Steven Campbell.