Norma J. Arnold, of Niles

Norma J. Arnold, 89, of Niles, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Niles to the late Raymond and Martha (Blake) Morris on June 12, 1931, and was also raised by her step-mother, Phyllis Morris.

On Aug. 23, of 1986, she wed Donald Arnold at a ceremony, in Niles, they enjoyed many years of marriage until Don’s passing in 2018.

Shortly after graduating Niles High School, class of ‘49, she took a job as a phone switchboard operator at the Bell Building. Norma and Don ran Don’s Bar in Union Pier and wintered in Florida for many years where their circle of friends grew. She loved to get dressed up and attend dinner parties, get-together’s and lunch dates with her girlfriends. Norma was a member of the Niles chapter of the Red Hat Society, attended monthly Rummy Q games, a lifetime member of the Niles Elks Lodge #1322 as well as Wesley United Methodist Church, now New Journey United Methodist Church. Christmas always seemed like such a magical time of the year for Norma especially since shopping, one of her favorite hobbies was involved. She took great pride in caring both for her friends and family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. When visits occurred Norma’s eyes twinkled and her face lit up. Norma had a large extended family including many nieces and nephews she enjoyed visiting with.

She is preceded in passing by her husband of 31 years, Donald Arnold; her parents; son, Richard Katterheinrich; and her step-daughter, Gayle Arnold; her siblings, Richard Morris, Mary Graham, June Standiford, Marie Wentland, Lee Morris, George Morris and Ray Morris.

Norma is survived by her children, Robert Katterheinrich, of Edwardsburg, Randy Katterheinrich, also of Edwardsburg, Debbie (Tim) Bartak, of Niles, and Greg Arnold, also of Niles. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, April (Troy) Meek, Rebecca (Jon) Medlin, Michelle (Steve) Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Brendon, Kylie, (Andrew), Ava, Brayden, Bree, Braxton, Cory, (Erika), Michael, (Alex) and Nathan; her great-great-granddaughter, Adilynn; and her siblings, Lena (Dale) Young and Margie (Gene) Sherwood, both of Niles.

In recent months she was given exceptional care by her granddaughter, Michelle; and her family whom she loved being surrounded by.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Norma have been asked to consider New Journey United Methodist Church (formerly known as Wesley United Methodist Church), 302 Cedar Street, Niles, MI 49120.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation, Niles.