December 17, 2020

Volinia Baptist Church votes in Shinabery in transition of leadership

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — The members of Volinia Baptist Church voted on Nov. 11 to call Dr. Michael Shinabery as the successor to the current senior pastor of 30 years, Dr. Thomas Stout.

Full transition plans are developing, but the decision has been made for Pastor Shinabery to take the helm when Pastor Stout steps down in the future, officials said. For the last 10 years Pastor Shinabery has been serving as the family pastor at Volinia Baptist under Pastor Stout.

“Pastor Shinabery is God’s man to continue to lead this congregation forward. We are excited about what the Lord is doing in our church and in this community, and I know God will continue to do great things,” Stout said.

Shinabery grew up in Jackson, Michigan, where he attended Sycamore Baptist Church and Jackson Baptist Schools. After high school, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Bible from Pensacola Christian College. He received both his Masters of Divinity in ’09 and his Doctorate of Ministry in ’20 from Pensacola Theological Seminary.

Married for 15 years, PShinabery and his wife, Cara, have five children.

Officials said Shinabery has the ability to organize and lead well. He is known for his ability to teach and preach God’s word clearly and passionately. He has organized and directed Volinia Baptist’s Upward Basketball program and Marriage Builders. He directs the Awana Clubs, camping ministries, youth ministries, and Released Time Bible Classes.

More information can be found by searching for Volinia Baptist Church on the web, Facebook, or YouTube, or by calling the church office directly at (269) 646-8050.

