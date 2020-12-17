MHSAA Representative Council meeting Friday

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association appears to be ready to work out a new plan for completing the fall sports season, and restarting preseason practices for the winter sports teams.

The state of Michigan and the MHSAA put both seasons on a three-week pause back on Nov. 15. That pause was to end on Dec. 8, but the governor’s office and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended the pause until Sunday.

The MHSAA’s Representative Council was scheduled to meet on Wednesday to put forth a plan, but canceled that meeting.

In an email sent to the state’s athletic directors Thursday, Executive Director Mark Uyl said the council would meet Friday morning to create a new plan for finishing the state finals in volleyball, swimming and diving and football. The state will also lay out its plans for starting the winter sports season.

“The MHSAA has been pushing daily for updated information from the governor’s office and MDHHS regarding plans for school sports following the expiration of the current emergency orders on December 20,” Uyl wrote in his email. “It appears we will have information so decisions can be finalized and shared very soon. We have confirmed our Representative Council meeting for tomorrow morning, Dec. 18 and we will be communicating with schools immediately following this meeting with the next set of updated details and plans.”

Uyl also noted that he understands people are tired of waiting for answers.

“I realize the waiting game has been beyond frustrating for all of us over the past month,” he wrote. “We simply have no other options other than to wait on those government and health department offices making all current activity and gathering decisions. You will hear from us immediately following tomorrow morning’s council meeting.”