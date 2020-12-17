Edsel Lamon Carter, of Niles

Edsel Lamon Carter, 76, of Niles, passed away peacefully, in his home, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Possum Creek, a small community in McCrory, Arkansas, to the late Leonard Delmar and Louveenia (Free). At the age of five, he began working the family cotton fields.

Ed was bigger than life; he always had a story to tell, even if he had already told you the same story the day before.

He enjoyed spending every day of his retirement, in his home of 55 years, with his loving wife, Della, of 45 years. He enjoyed working in his yard and feeding all the Cass Street critters and birds.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norm Carter, Doyle Carter, Delmer Carter; twin sisters, Meva Lou Carter and Beva Lou Carter.

Ed worked for 40 years as an over the road truck driver. His job enabled him to see all 48 states and to travel throughout Canada.

Ed is survived by his wife, Della Carter, of Niles; daughters, Kellee (Dana) Densmore; Kimberlee (James) Miller; Brandon Carter, Tony Warren, Mark (Linda) Warren, Troy (Darlene) Warren, Kevin (Wendy) Rousch, 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Elmer Carter.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. Niles, MI 49120.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines. The state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.