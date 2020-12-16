Shelton’s feeding community with help from customers

NILES — Shelton’s Farm Market, 1832 S. 11th St., Niles, has sold enough food boxes to feed more than 250 families. Tuesday, Shelton’s employees dropped off food boxes for students at Brandywine Community Schools. Wednesday, representatives from the Niles Salvation Army picked up 100 boxes to distribute.

As of Wednesday, Shelton’s was working to feed at least 60 more families. Those interested may purchase a box that will be delivered to a family in need by visiting shop.sheltonfarms.com. Boxes include 50 pounds of food and are $29.95 — $10 off retail value.

Pictured from left are Shelton’s employee Greg Wright, Salvation Army Lt. Joe Hixenbaugh, Salvation Army Lt. Kendra Hixenbaugh and Mayor Nick Shelton, fruit peddler for Shelton’s Farm Market.