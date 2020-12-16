Ronald L. Joanis, of Dowagiac

Ronald L. Joanis, 85, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital, in Kalamazoo.

Ron was born on March 11, 1935, to Charles and Eleanor (Mills) Joanis in Bemidji, Minnesota. He honorably served in the U.S. Army.

On April 20, 1957, Ron married the former Patricia Gard, in Dowagiac.

In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing. Most recently, Ron was an avid cook and would often create his own recipes. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family.

Ron is survived by his sons, David (Sue) Joanis, of Grant, Michigan, and Bruce (Doris) Joanis, of Niles; grandchildren, Christina (Frank) Barker, Brandon (Angela) Mitchell, Justin (Lauren) Joanis and Mathew (Katie Hendrix) Joanis; great-grandchildren, Gavin Joanis, Logan Joanis, Mason Joanis, Sydney Joanis, Jack Joanis, Finnneas Mitchell, Chayce Mitchell, Jonas Mitchell, Violette Mitchell and Rebecca (Mark Perez) Rupe; two great-great-grandchildren, Arianna Gann and Marcella Perez; brother, James (Gaye) Joanis; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Davis and Connie (Bill) Ellerbrook; brothers-in-law, Don (Carol) Gard, Don Reist; several nieces and nephews; and adopted four legged companion, Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eleanor Joanis; wife of 61 years, Patricia “Pat” Joanis; sisters, Yvonne Reist, Delhia Shorts, Jane Latimer; brothers, Charles and Dwain Joanis; and great-grandson, Frank “Bud” Barker.

A private family graveside ceremony with military honors will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49047. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.