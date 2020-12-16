Niles man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

NILES — An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a Niles man.

Joshua Zehfus, 32, was arrested and arraigned on Dec. 10.

The investigation was initiated by the Fifth District Computer Crimes Unit when a suspect was found to be downloading a large amount of child sexually abusive material. A search warrant was executed at Zehfus’ home, and digital evidence was seized. An interview with Zehfus was also conducted on scene. Troopers from the MSP Niles Post assisted with the search warrant.

Zehfus has been charged with aggravated possession of CSAM, distribution of CSAM, manufacture CSAM, and use of a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encouraged parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at michiganicac.com.