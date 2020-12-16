December 16, 2020

Buchanan’s Gavin Fazi (81) named Division 6 All-State by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. (Leader file photo)

Local duo earns Division 6 All-State honors

By Scott Novak

Published 1:22 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

NILES — A pair of BCS Athletic Conference Red Division players earned Division 6 All-State first-team honors for the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

Red Division champion Buchanan’s Gavin Frazi and Brandywine’s Gabe Gouin were both named first-team on defense.

Fazi helped the Bucks go undefeated in the regular season and a 2-1 record in the playoffs by leading the team with 71 tackles, including 51 solo stops. Fazi ended his senior year with 17 tackles-for-loss, a pair of sacks and three pass break-ups.

Brandywine’s Gabe Gouin was named Division 6 All-State by the Michigan High School football Coaches Association. (Leader file photo)

“Gavin had an amazing season, and we are very proud of him and his accomplishment,” said Buchanan coach Mark Frey. “He is a phenomenal athlete, who always seems to be in the correct spot to make a play, and his most intangible trait is making those around him want to play better. When Gavin made a big play, everyone else wanted to make a big play, which gave our defense the fire that it had. Gavin was a pleasure to work with, and we will miss his “quiet, but here to work” demeanor. We wish him the best of luck, and we know he will do great things.”

Gouin, who like Fazi, was also a standout on the football’s offensive side, finished his Brandywine career with six interceptions.

“Leadership wise, and experience, he was solid, and we couldn’t have done what we did without him,” said Brandywine coach Mike Nate about Gouin. “He has been a three-year starter on defense. He deserves it. He is a good, solid kid. We are going to miss him.”

Gouin helped Brandywine to the first undefeated season in school history in 2019 as a junior, and this year, he led the Bobcats to their first playoff victory in school history.

 

DIVISION 6 ALL-STATE

 First Team Offense

OL – Tyler Bowles, Clinton

OL – Walker Martin, Montague

OL – Cameron Keller, Jonesville

OL – Jaden Johnson, Muskegon Catholic

OL – Chris Kessler, Montague

OL – Will Felts, Clinton

TE – Eli Luokkala, Negaunee

WR – Finn Hogan, Glen Lake

WR – Zack Horky, Blissfield

RB – Brayden Clark, Constantine

RB – David Millikin, Grayling

RB – Dylan Everett, Montague

QB – Drew Collins, Montague

QB – Bobby Skinner, Montrose

 

First Team Defense

DL – Cameron Roetherford, Warren Michigan Collegiate

DL – Hunter Potier, Gladstone

DL – Lucas Gillespie, Harrison

DL – Boe Eckman, Constantine

DL – Andrew Kanary, Grayling

LB – Jon Bouchey, Clare

LB – Isaac Hall, Constantine

LB – Gavin Fazi, Buchanan

LB – Garrett Mann, Ishpeming Westwood

LB – Brayden Randolf, Clinton

DB – Gabe Gouin, Brandywine

DB – Brendan Callahan, Millington

DB – Owen Emmendorfer, Montrose

DB – Tommy Kartes, Muskegon Catholic

DB – Davey Campbell, Clinton

Athlete – Brock Holek, Durand

Specialist – Andrew Kooi, Montague

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD board votes to change district name

News

Niles man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Berrien County

Area church to host blood drive, effort against pandemic

Business

Shelton’s feeding community with help from customers

Education

Niles Community Schools to provide meal assistance over holiday break

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Secret Santa aims to spread holiday cheer

Business

Dealership donates $12,300 to local cancer services center

Business

Niles restaurant owner served cease and desist after defying MDHHS order

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to go virtual for one week following winter break

Buchanan

Buchanan city commissioners put the brakes on a proposed new recreational marijuana business

News

Niles Water Department receives award from CDC, DHHS

Dowagiac

City council approves GIS mapping system for Dowagiac cemetery

News

Niles City Council approves microbusiness license, option agreement for two marijuana businesses

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles expansion to increase room for bariatric wing, orthopedic recovery

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office raises more than $5,000 through No Shave November campaign

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park to possibly expand in 2021

Dowagiac

New wing of Dowagiac District Library ready to serve its community

Business

Business owners express concerns about COVID-19 mandates at community assembly

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 437,985 cases, 10,752 deaths

Berrien County

COVID-19 vaccinations started today at Michigan hospitals

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners accept challenge aimed at supporting Berrien County businesses

Brandywine Education

Brandywine winter break to begin Dec. 21

News

While failed sewer closes M-51 to through traffic, businesses remain open