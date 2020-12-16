Local duo earns Division 6 All-State honors
NILES — A pair of BCS Athletic Conference Red Division players earned Division 6 All-State first-team honors for the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
Red Division champion Buchanan’s Gavin Frazi and Brandywine’s Gabe Gouin were both named first-team on defense.
Fazi helped the Bucks go undefeated in the regular season and a 2-1 record in the playoffs by leading the team with 71 tackles, including 51 solo stops. Fazi ended his senior year with 17 tackles-for-loss, a pair of sacks and three pass break-ups.
“Gavin had an amazing season, and we are very proud of him and his accomplishment,” said Buchanan coach Mark Frey. “He is a phenomenal athlete, who always seems to be in the correct spot to make a play, and his most intangible trait is making those around him want to play better. When Gavin made a big play, everyone else wanted to make a big play, which gave our defense the fire that it had. Gavin was a pleasure to work with, and we will miss his “quiet, but here to work” demeanor. We wish him the best of luck, and we know he will do great things.”
Gouin, who like Fazi, was also a standout on the football’s offensive side, finished his Brandywine career with six interceptions.
“Leadership wise, and experience, he was solid, and we couldn’t have done what we did without him,” said Brandywine coach Mike Nate about Gouin. “He has been a three-year starter on defense. He deserves it. He is a good, solid kid. We are going to miss him.”
Gouin helped Brandywine to the first undefeated season in school history in 2019 as a junior, and this year, he led the Bobcats to their first playoff victory in school history.
DIVISION 6 ALL-STATE
First Team Offense
OL – Tyler Bowles, Clinton
OL – Walker Martin, Montague
OL – Cameron Keller, Jonesville
OL – Jaden Johnson, Muskegon Catholic
OL – Chris Kessler, Montague
OL – Will Felts, Clinton
TE – Eli Luokkala, Negaunee
WR – Finn Hogan, Glen Lake
WR – Zack Horky, Blissfield
RB – Brayden Clark, Constantine
RB – David Millikin, Grayling
RB – Dylan Everett, Montague
QB – Drew Collins, Montague
QB – Bobby Skinner, Montrose
First Team Defense
DL – Cameron Roetherford, Warren Michigan Collegiate
DL – Hunter Potier, Gladstone
DL – Lucas Gillespie, Harrison
DL – Boe Eckman, Constantine
DL – Andrew Kanary, Grayling
LB – Jon Bouchey, Clare
LB – Isaac Hall, Constantine
LB – Gavin Fazi, Buchanan
LB – Garrett Mann, Ishpeming Westwood
LB – Brayden Randolf, Clinton
DB – Gabe Gouin, Brandywine
DB – Brendan Callahan, Millington
DB – Owen Emmendorfer, Montrose
DB – Tommy Kartes, Muskegon Catholic
DB – Davey Campbell, Clinton
Athlete – Brock Holek, Durand
Specialist – Andrew Kooi, Montague
Niles man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
NILES — An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the... read more