DUS seeks to fill vacant board seat
DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education is seeking interested applicants to fill an upcoming vacant board seat due to a member not seeking re-election.
Applicants must submit a letter of interest to the board by 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021. Interested applicants can mail their letter of interest to Dowagiac Board of Education, 243 S. Front St., or email it to Kathy Stewart, kstewart@dowagiacschools.org
At the Jan. 11, 2021, regular board meeting the board will review the letters of interest and determine the number of candidates to be interviewed.
