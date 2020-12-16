Dealership donates $12,300 to local cancer services center

NILES — At 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Doug Campbell, of Campbell Ford Lincoln, at 2801 S. 11th St., presented a giant check for $12,300 to Nancy Church, of Berrien County Cancer Services.

The donation from the dealership was a part of a fundraising campaign created in October, according to Katelyn Robbins, business development manager at the dealership.

“We wanted to keep the donation local,” Robbins said. “We found out what the donations were used for and that the money stayed local. BCCS provides a lot of good services for the community.”

Robbins said at least one staff member at the dealership had received services from BCCS, bringing the decision to a personal level for some.

An amount of $100 was donated from the sale of each vehicle sold throughout the month. Additional donations were received along the way, as well.

“The bulk of the donation was from vehicles sold,” Robbins said. “When we combined the amount together, I couldn’t believe it. I was so amazed.”

She said the dealership has been blessed this year, through difficult times.

“A lot of businesses weren’t sure what was going to happen, with the economy and everything going on,” Robbins said. “We were just blown away and very blessed with how busy we were. We definitely wanted to make sure we could reciprocate and give back.”

According to its website, the BCCS offers services and resources ranging from in-home nursing visits and medical equipment from its loan closet including walkers, shower chairs and wheel chairs. BCCS has a room where scarves, turbans and wigs may be tried on, and prostheses for breast cancer survivors. The nonprofit also offers medical supplies, at both cost and no-cost depending on the financial situation, as well as financial assistance and support groups and referrals to patients navigating cancer treatments.