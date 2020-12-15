December 15, 2020

Gerold E. Stanton, of Bradford, Rhode Island

By Submitted

Published 1:10 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Gerold E. Stanton, 81, of Bradford, Rhode Island, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at L&M Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut.  He will be interred at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, Rhode Island.

Gerold (Jerry) was one of 11 children born to Clifford and Olive (Bales) Stanton, of Decatur.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1939, in Decatur, and passed away on Dec. 5, 2020, in New London, Connecticut.

Jerry attended Decatur schools, before spending 16 years in the Navy, where he was a Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Petty Office. After his Navy years, he owned and operated Jerry’s Auto Repair Shop for 25 years. His favorite hobby was gardening.

Gerold (Jerry) is survived by his second wife, Joyce Stanton; and three step sons, of Rhode Island; his sibling, Laura Rohacs, of Dowagiac; numerous nieces and nephews; and four daughters by his first wife, Geraldine, Christine, Stephanie and Ruth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William Stanton, Clifford Stanton Jr., Doris Wilson, Catherine Peterson, Donald Stanton, John Stanton, Opal Bell, Sharon Stanton; infant brother, Charles Stanton; and his first wife, Carole A. Stanton.

