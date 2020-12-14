December 15, 2020

Ronald Henry Geer, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:41 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

Ronald Henry Geer, 77, of Niles, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, in St. Joseph.

Funeral Services were held today, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Bertrand Bible Church with Reverend Tony Slagel, officiating. Burial was in Bertrand Bible Church Cemetery, Niles. Memorial contributions may be made to Bertrand Bible Church, 1008 Ontario Rd., Niles, MI 49120. Online condolences accepted at PikeFH.com.

Ronald Henry Geer

Ron was born Sept. 12, 1943, in Niles, the son of the late Henry and Cleo (Myers) Geer.

On June 29, 1963, he married the former Virginia “Sue” Kimbrough and they shared 57 years together.

He most recently worked for the transportation department of Brandywine Community Schools. In his younger years, he played roller hockey. Ron and Sue enjoyed their Honda Gold Wing and were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Ron learned the automotive repair trade from his dad, Hank and for many years operated Ron’s Radiator and Repair in Niles.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; daughter, Dawn (Rodney) Sherwood; granddaughter, Mindy Sherwood; grandson, Mathew (Allison) Sherwood.

Ron was also preceded in death by a brother, Dale Geer.

Arrangements entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, the Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., in Bridgman.

Print Article

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park to possibly expand in 2021

Dowagiac

New wing of Dowagiac District Library ready to serve its community

Business

Business owners express concerns about COVID-19 mandates at community assembly

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 437,985 cases, 10,752 deaths

Berrien County

COVID-19 vaccinations started today at Michigan hospitals

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners accept challenge aimed at supporting Berrien County businesses

Brandywine Education

Brandywine winter break to begin Dec. 21

News

While failed sewer closes M-51 to through traffic, businesses remain open

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts reverse parade to collect Christmas donations

Buchanan

United Federal Credit Union names Bill Beckman mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac sorority donates $1,000 to Shop With a Cop program

Business

Niles café defies MDHHS order, reopens dining room

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines

Business

Small Shops at Grand LV debuted Saturday

Business

GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan