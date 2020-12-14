PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts reverse parade to collect Christmas donations
EDWARDSBURG — Saturday, A reverse Santa parade was held at the Edwardsburg Fire Department. At the event, volunteers collected food items, Toys for Tots donations and letters to Santa.
“The community was very generous in their gift-giving, and social distancing was a priority,” said Gene Montgomery of the Edwardsburg Fire Department. (Submitted photos)
