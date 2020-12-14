December 14, 2020

PET OF THE WEEK

By Submitted

Published 9:40 am Monday, December 14, 2020

Tom is very sweet tuxedo who is about 8 months old. He is loving, talkative and a magnet for cuddles, according to volunteers. When people sit or get in bed, he is by their side ready to be cuddled. Tom enjoys affection, especially belly rubs. He gets along with other pets and would be perfect in a home giving him much affection. He is neutered and current on shots. For more information, contact Paws of Hope at information@pawsofhope.org or (269) 340-0272.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac sorority donates $1,000 to Shop With a Cop program

Business

Niles café defies MDHHS order, reopens dining room

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines

Business

Small Shops at Grand LV debuted Saturday

Business

GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Local Government

Niles Township mulls over 2021 budget, yet to be finalized

Cass County

Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

Berrien County

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac installs utility payment kiosk in Family Fare

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg woman living with 100 animals in ‘unacceptable’ conditions gets probation

Cassopolis

Judge tells twice-convicted home invader to ‘find another line of work,’ suggests McDonald’s job instead of crime

Berrien County

RAM addresses shifting needs, prepares for Christmas

Berrien County

Salvation Army calls for public support

Giving

Niles police officers to continue Shop with a Cop tradition

Berrien County

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19