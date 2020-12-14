December 15, 2020

Orville W. “Perkey” Perkins

By Submitted

Published 3:40 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

Orville W. “Perkey” Perkins, 89, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020.

Surviving are his sons Gary (Teresa) Perkins and Ken Perkins, of Osceola; and his daughter-in-law, Tina (Mark) Cramer, of Niles; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Orville W. “Perkey” Perkins

He was preceded in death by his sons, Dan and Rick Perkins; and his sister, Sarah Hall. 

Visitation will be two hours prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Cruz Family Funeral Home, in Osceola.

Interment and Military honors will follow in Osceola Cemetery. To read Orville’s full obituary, please visit CruzFamilyFH.com.

Print Article

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park to possibly expand in 2021

Dowagiac

New wing of Dowagiac District Library ready to serve its community

Business

Business owners express concerns about COVID-19 mandates at community assembly

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 437,985 cases, 10,752 deaths

Berrien County

COVID-19 vaccinations started today at Michigan hospitals

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners accept challenge aimed at supporting Berrien County businesses

Brandywine Education

Brandywine winter break to begin Dec. 21

News

While failed sewer closes M-51 to through traffic, businesses remain open

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts reverse parade to collect Christmas donations

Buchanan

United Federal Credit Union names Bill Beckman mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac sorority donates $1,000 to Shop With a Cop program

Business

Niles café defies MDHHS order, reopens dining room

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines

Business

Small Shops at Grand LV debuted Saturday

Business

GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan