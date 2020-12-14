Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day results are in
NILES — A total of 192 runners and walkers participated in the 2020 Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run, which was hosted virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Now, after weeks of waiting, the results of the race are in.
Chris Dixon, of Niles, won the 5K men’s title with a time of 16:50, while Allyssa Starkweather, of Osceola, Indiana, was the first women across the finish line as she posted a time of 22:01.
There was a total of 113 runners that submitted their 5K times.
In the 10K, Paul Judge, of Berrien Springs, was the fastest male with a time of 43:03. Thea Strand, of St. Joseph, was the first women with a time of 44:07.
There were 74 times submitted for the 10K race.
Five people participated in the 1 mile Fun Run.
Moran Walton, of South Bend, Indiana, led the way with a time of 12:14.
Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run
Virtual 5K Top 10
- Chris Dixon, Niles 16:39
- Chris White, Granger, Ind. 16:50
- Caleb Evans, Granger 18:09
- Joel Sparks, Lafayettte, Ind. 20:41
- Calvin Uselton, Conshohocken, Pa. 20:45
Brandon Guthrie, Osceola, Ind. 21:13
- Chris Durrell, Granger 21:39
- Jeremy Starkweather, Osceola 21:45
- Allyssa Starkweather, Osceola 22:01
- Kyle Hummel, Clarksville, Tenn. 22:14
Virtual 10K Top 10
- Paul Judge, Berrien Springs 43:03
- Cohl Fox, Mishawaka, Ind. 44:00
- Shawn Kuminecz, Mishawaka 44:03
- Thea Strand, St. Joseph 44:07
- Jason Kachorek, St. Joseph 44:25
- Matt Huss, Niles 45:35
- Mitchell Walker, South Bend, Ind. 46:19
- Paul Drake, South Bend 47:45
- Kaylee Thompson, Niles 47:46
- Ethan O’Hara, Niles 48:56
Virtual 1 Mile Fun Run
- Moran Walton, South Bend 12:14
- I. Walton, South Bend 14:00
- Daniel Porter 16:17
- Maria Porter 16:17
- Z. Porter 16:17
