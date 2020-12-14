December 14, 2020

Lights go up on the Tree of Love

By Submitted

Published 9:50 am Monday, December 14, 2020

Jon Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Lawn Care and Landscape LLC, is pictured hanging up the lights on the Tree of Love Thursday, Dec. 3 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Dowagiac. The company donates its time and serves as one of Ascension Borgess’ biggest sponsors for the event.

The Tree of Love campaign, which runs through the end of the year, raises money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer, a disease that claims the life of one American woman every 69 seconds.

Those wishing to donate for breast screening services for uninsured and underinsured women in Cass County are asked to make donations payable to the Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation, 420 West High St., Dowagiac, MI 49047 or through its website borgessleefoundation.org.

